Entertainment News

Adam Sandler plays an astronaut in new film ‘Spaceman’

todayDecember 19, 2023

Netflix

Adam Sandler is an astronaut in his next film.

The actor takes on a dramatic role in the upcoming movie Spaceman. In an official first look video for the movie, Sandler is seen in a spacesuit, walking through a forest.

“Just like you, I fled my planet,” he says in the clip. “Through galaxies, through black holes, through time. And then I found … you.”

According to the logline, Spaceman follows an astronaut who “finds his earthly life falling to pieces” as he is “sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust.”

“He turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together,” the logline continues. “It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.”

The film is based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař. The movie is directed by Johan Renck, with a screenplay by Colby Day.

Spaceman will be available to stream on Netflix on March 1.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

