AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Adam Sandler to receive People’s Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

todayJanuary 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Sander in ‘Spaceman’ – Courtesy Netflix

On Wednesday, NBC, Peacock and E! announced that Adam Sandler would be the recipient of the People’s Icon Award at next month’s People’s Choice Awards.

The Saturday Night Live vet “will be honored for his impressive comedic career and dozens of iconic film roles,” according to the producers.

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and E!, and will stream live on Peacock. Barbie star Simu Liu will host this year’s festivities.

Uncut Gems star Sandler takes another dramatic turn in the forthcoming sci-fi film Spaceman, which will make its debut at the Berlin Film Festival in February, ahead of a limited theatrical release on February 23 and a Netflix debut March 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%