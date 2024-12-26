AD
Entertainment News

Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce star in teaser for ‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Watch here

todayDecember 26, 2024

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

A new glimpse at the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 has arrived.

Adam Sandler stars as Happy Gilmore, the hockey player reinvented as a goofy golf star, in the first special teaser released by Netflix on Wednesday.

The short clip shows Gilmore stepping up to a tee box in a Boston Bruins hockey jersey, baggy Adidas sweatpants and winter boots before taking his classic, over-exaggerated swing at the ball. Next, Sandler is seen riding his club like a horse to the cheers of onlooking fans.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also appears to deliver the quick line, “It’s great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore.”

Short glimpses of other cast members, including Bad Bunny and Modern Family alum Julie Bowen — Gilmore’s girlfriend in the original film — are followed by a final showdown between Gilmore and his arch nemesis, Shooter McGavin, reprised by Christopher McDonald.

The famous rivals face off against each other in a graveyard — maybe a visit to his old swing coach, played by the late Carl Weathers, or his celebrity pro-am partner Bob Barker? — before the teaser closes.

Sandler shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Chanukah! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! And Happy Gilmore to all!!!!!!”

Netflix announced in May that Sandler would reprise his role from the 1996 comedy. The sequel to the cult classic will hit Netflix in 2025.

