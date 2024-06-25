Additional dates added to the BEAT tour, featuring King Crimson’s Adrian Belew & Tony Levin

Courtesy of BEAT

Fans of King Crimson now have more chances to check out the BEAT tour, which will celebrate the band’s ’80s-era music. After numerous stops on the originally announced itinerary sold out, more shows have been added to the trek.

As previously reported, the tour features former King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, along with guitar great Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey, reinterpreting three King Crimson albums – 1981’s Discipline, 1982’s Beat and 1984’s Three Of A Perfect Pair. They were also the first three albums to feature Belew and Levin.

A total of 21 new BEAT dates have been announced: the new shows stretch from Nov. 18 in Thousand Oaks, California, to Dec. 18 in Highland, California, with dates scattered across the rest of the U.S. in between. The tour kicks off Sept. 12 in San Jose, California.

“The 1981 through 1984 King Crimson created a music all its own. Timeless. Beautiful. Complex. Fierce,” Belew shares. “For the fans who lived through it then, and the ones who never got to witness it, our aim is to bring it to life again. A monumental task but we’re going for it! There are not enough exclamation points to express my excitement!”

Levin adds, “This is going to be quite a tour. Revisiting some of my favorite music is a treat in itself, but in company of this stellar lineup, I expect to have my musical butt kicked!”

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at beat-tour.com.