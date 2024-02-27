AD
Mike FM Music News

Adele cancels all March Las Vegas shows due to illness: “Sorry for the inconvenience”

todayFebruary 27, 2024

Raven B. Varona

After warning her audience during her most recent Las Vegas performance that her voice was in bad shape, Adele has now temporarily suspended her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace due to illness.

Adele announced on Instagram that she is postponing all her scheduled dates in March. That’s March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” she wrote in her Instagram message. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again and unfortunately, it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

She continues, “So on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.”

She captioned the announcement, “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x.”

The next scheduled Las Vegas show for Adele is May 17. She’s currently supposed to perform until her final show on June 15. Then she’s set to head to Germany in August for a series of special concerts at a custom-built venue.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

