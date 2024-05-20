AD
Adele congratulates “stepdaughter” on her college graduation

todayMay 20, 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

Adele has never confirmed that she and Rich Paul are married, but during her Las Vegas show on May 17, she referred to Paul’s daughter as “my stepdaughter.”

In a fan-captured video, Adele is seen onstage saying, “It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend. Her name is Reonna and she’s graduating from Clark tomorrow in Atlanta. So, I love you, darling. Congratulations.” 

Adele also noted that Reonna is the first member of her family to graduate from college, adding, “How amazing is that? It’s a f****** vibe. So they’re all in Atlanta, and they’re celebrating her. And obviously I’m here with you — wouldn’t be anywhere else — but I love you, baby. I love you!”

Adele and Paul, a sports agent, have been dating since 2021. 

During the same show, according to the Daily Mail, Adele announced, “Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy.” Adele shares 11-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

“I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world,” Adele continued. “That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she? With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

