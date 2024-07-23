AD
Adele gets her own gummy candy ahead of German concerts

todayJuly 23, 2024

Live Nation

Ahead of her shows in Munich, Germany, Adele has been welcomed with a special local gift.

Haribo, the Germany company that invented gummy candy back in 1922, presented Adele with a bag of her very own branded gummy hearts. She posted a photo of the bag, which reads, “Haribo loves Adele” and “for someone like you.”

“Haribo made me my very own pack of sweets for me,” she captioned the photo. “you’ll be able to grab a pack in the merch stores in Munich if you have a sweet tooth like me! Not long to go now.”

Adele’s shows in Munich will take place in a custom-built stadium and run through the month of August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

