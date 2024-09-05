AD
Adele posts self-created tabloid headlines from Munich residency shows

todaySeptember 5, 2024

If you didn’t attend Adele‘s residency shows in Munich, Germany, you missed something pretty amusing: her very own tabloid newspaper.

Adele shared on Instagram that during those shows, she created and distributed The Saturn Times, a fake paper with cheeky stories inspired by the previous night’s show, an “Editor’s Note” with tips for fans, and a spotlight on one of her crew members.

Posting photos of the papers, Adele wrote, “After years of putting up with the tabloids, I decided to join in on the fun and create my own for the Munich shows. When I tell you it was a highlight of my week to write and create these every Sunday after the shows … I think I missed my true calling! A friendly p*** take on myself and the real ones! Truly, it is so much fun writing absolute nonsense!”

The headlines chronicled real-life occurrences like the bad weather that nearly caused her to cancel one of the shows, and the fact that her enormous video screen has set a Guinness World Record.  For one story about proposals in the crowd, Adele poked fun at reports about her personal life by writing that she was “sending fans into a meltdown by seemingly announcing she’s engaged for the 100th time this year.”

After the Munich shows wrapped, Adele announced that she’d been taking a long break once she completes the remaining concerts of her Las Vegas residency. The last show is November 23, and Billboard reports that ticket prices have soared on resale sites, with prices as high as $18,766 for premium seats.

Announcing her break to fans on Aug. 31, Adele said, “I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

