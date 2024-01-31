AD
Adele to play concerts in a custom-made stadium in Munich, Germany, this summer

todayJanuary 31, 2024

Shervin Lainez/Live Nation

There’s good news for European Adele fans who couldn’t make it to Las Vegas to see her perform her residency show: She’s coming to you.

Adele has announced four shows in Munich, Germany, on August 2, 3, 9 and 10.  She’ll perform in what’s described as “an open-air environment that has been exclusively created for these special shows” with a combination of “seated grandstands and standing areas” accommodating 80,000 people per night.

On Instagram, Adele wrote, “So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea — a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!?”

She continued, “Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favorite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!!”

Adele, who hasn’t played Europe since 2016, added, “I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes.”

Adele’s Las Vegas residency will wrap up in mid-June, giving her plenty of time to get ready for the new shows. Ticket registration for the Munich performances is open now at Adele.com and closes on Monday, February 5, at 6 p.m. Central European Time.

Registered fans can purchase tickets starting February 7. The general onsale date is February 9 at 10 a.m. CET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

