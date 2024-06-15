Adult killed, child wounded in shooting during football game at Maryland high school: Police

Getty Images – STOCK

(POTOMAC, Md.) — Police were searching for a suspect who fled the scene after opening fire at a Maryland high school football Saturday morning, which left a man in the bleachers dead and a child wounded.

The incident took place outside Potomac High School in Oxon Hill around 11:20 a.m., Prince George’s County Police said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Officers found the unidentified adult man “suffering from a gunshot wound(s)” and rushed him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the PGCPD.

“A second victim, a child, was also located suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was driven to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the PGCPD said in a statement.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.