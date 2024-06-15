AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Adult killed, child wounded in shooting during football game at Maryland high school: Police

todayJune 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Getty Images – STOCK

(POTOMAC, Md.) — Police were searching for a suspect who fled the scene after opening fire at a Maryland high school football Saturday morning, which left a man in the bleachers dead and a child wounded.

The incident took place outside Potomac High School in Oxon Hill around 11:20 a.m., Prince George’s County Police said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Officers found the unidentified adult man “suffering from a gunshot wound(s)” and rushed him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the PGCPD.

“A second victim, a child, was also located suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was driven to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the PGCPD said in a statement.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%