AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Aero-whon: Steven Tyler & Erewhon raising money for charity with two new sundaes

todayJanuary 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler has teamed with Los Angeles high-end supermarket chain Erewhon to introduce two new soft serve sundaes named after Aerosmith tunes, with proceeds going to charity.

The Dream On sundae features an organic coconut soft serve base, with organic banana and cinnamon, raw granola and superfood almond drizzle, which is made with maple, almond butter, coconut cream, Lion’s Mane and cordyceps mushrooms and more.

There’s also the Sweet Emotion, which also starts out with an organic coconut soft serve base and adds organic blueberries, raw blueberry compote, raw granola and the superfood almond drizzle.

According to the announcement, the collaboration was “inspired by Steven’s love for Erewhon and his commitment to making a difference.”

Both sundaes sell for $13. Proceeds from the sales are going to Tyler’s Janie’s Fund, which helps girls who’ve been abused or neglected, as well as the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation in the wake of the devastation caused by the California wildfires.

Tyler is set to host the sixth annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, featuring a reunion of the members of Aerosmith, along with an all-star jam with Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Tom HamiltonBilly Idol, Joan Jett, Linda Perry, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%