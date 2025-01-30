Aero-whon: Steven Tyler & Erewhon raising money for charity with two new sundaes

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler has teamed with Los Angeles high-end supermarket chain Erewhon to introduce two new soft serve sundaes named after Aerosmith tunes, with proceeds going to charity.

The Dream On sundae features an organic coconut soft serve base, with organic banana and cinnamon, raw granola and superfood almond drizzle, which is made with maple, almond butter, coconut cream, Lion’s Mane and cordyceps mushrooms and more.

There’s also the Sweet Emotion, which also starts out with an organic coconut soft serve base and adds organic blueberries, raw blueberry compote, raw granola and the superfood almond drizzle.

According to the announcement, the collaboration was “inspired by Steven’s love for Erewhon and his commitment to making a difference.”

Both sundaes sell for $13. Proceeds from the sales are going to Tyler’s Janie’s Fund, which helps girls who’ve been abused or neglected, as well as the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation in the wake of the devastation caused by the California wildfires.

Tyler is set to host the sixth annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, featuring a reunion of the members of Aerosmith, along with an all-star jam with Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Tom Hamilton, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Linda Perry, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt.