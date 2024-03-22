AD
Rev Rock Report

Aerosmith announces limited-edition vinyl, merch and more to mark ‘Get Your Wings’ 50th anniversary

todayMarch 22, 2024

UMe/Capitol

March marks the 50th anniversary of Aerosmith‘s album Get Your Wings, and in honor of the milestone, the band is releasing a whole slew of new stuff.

First, there’s a limited-edition vinyl, due out May 17. To match the year of release, there will only be 1,974 copies, each pressed on gold sparkle vinyl with an embossed gold foil jacket. In addition to the album, the package includes an Aerosmith logo sticker and a replica of a vintage ad. You can preorder the vinyl now.

In addition, there’s a whole line of new merchandise and clothing, also available on May 17. You can check out all the pieces on Aerosmith’s online store: they range from bomber jackets, tees and tanks to banners, wallets and blankets. There’s also a line of Get Your Wings-branded sterling silver jewelry, including rings, pendants and earrings.

Get Your Wings, which is RIAA certified triple Platinum, was Aerosmith’s first collaboration with producer Jack Douglas, who helped the band develop what’s now considered their classic sound. It includes “Same Old Song and Dance,” “Lord of the Thighs” and the band’s cover of blues classic “Train Kept A-Rollin.'”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

