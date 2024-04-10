Aerosmith announces rescheduled dates for their Peace Out tour

Courtesy of Live Nation

Aerosmith is finally ready to return to the road.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced the rescheduled dates for their Peace Out tour, which was put on hold last September after frontman Steven Tyler fractured his larynx.

The tour is set to resume on September 20 in Pittsburgh and wrap February 26 in Buffalo, New York. Just like the original plan, the new dates include a New Year’s Eve show in their hometown of Boston. Aerosmith has also added three new shows to the trek: the opening date in Pittsburgh as well as shows in Philadelphia and Orlando.

The Black Crowes will once again join Aerosmith as special guests on the tour, with the exception of the opening night, where Teddy Swims will open.

Tickets purchased for the original run will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

Aerosmith announced in May that the Peace Out tour would be their goodbye to the road. They launched the trek on September 2 in Philadelphia before halting the tour on September 29. At the time, Tyler said he was “heartbroken” by having to postpone and added, “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”