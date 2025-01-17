AD
Rev Rock Report

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton’s new band Close Enemies drops debut track, ‘Sound of a Train’

todayJanuary 17, 2025

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton’s new band, Close Enemies, has some new music to share.

The group, which also consists of Chasen Hampton on vocals, Peter Stroud and Trace Foster on guitar, and Tony Brock on drums, just released their debut single, “Sound of a Train,” which is now available on digital outlets.

Close Enemies played their first show in Nashville in October and recently launched their first tour. They are due to play Daryl’s House in Pawling, New York, on Jan. 23.

Hamilton was free to join Close Enemies after Aerosmith canceled their Peace Out tour and retired from the road in early August, citing Steven Tyler’s continuing vocal problems. He fractured his larynx when the tour first launched in 2023.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

