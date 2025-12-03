Aerosmith intro removed from Disney World’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 2, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

Aerosmith is no longer a part of one of Disney World’s popular attractions.

It was announced in November 2024 that Aerosmith was being replaced by The Muppets on the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Disney World in Orlando, and now Entertainment Weekly reports that their classic intro to the ride has been removed.

The intro featured video of Aerosmith band members, including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, with the clip opening in a recording session before the band takes off to get to a concert, bringing the riders along with them. The outlet notes that the intro has been removed in order for construction to start on The Muppets revamp.

The decision to change the ride came after Disney decided to replace Muppet Vision 3D with Monsters Inc. land. It will mark the first time Jim Henson‘s lovable characters are the focus of a Disney ride.

When The Muppets take over the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, guests will go on a search for the Electric Mayhem crew, who go missing ahead of a gig headlining a big Hollywood concert.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (then named Disney-MGM Studios) in July 1999. In addition to the Aerosmith intro, it featured music from the band, including songs like “Walk This Way,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Sweet Emotion.”