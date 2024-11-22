AD
Aerosmith to be replaced by The Muppets on Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster ride

todayNovember 22, 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aerosmith will no longer be part of a popular attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Disney World in Orlando.

It was announced on the Disney Park blog that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith is being taken over by The Muppets, marking the first time The Muppets will be the focus of a Disney ride.

The change in the ride comes as Disney replaces Muppet Vision 3D with Monsters Inc. land.

“To make way for the monsters, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and more of their friends will be moving right along to Sunset Boulevard!” read the announcement. “But there’s more to the story: The Muppets will be taking over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, teaming up with some of music’s biggest stars for a rockin’ music festival!”

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith is an indoor ride that launched at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (then named Disney-MGM Studios) in July 1999. The ride features video of the band members, including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, as well as music from the band, including songs like “Walk This Way,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Sweet Emotion.”

Exactly when The Muppets will take over for Aerosmith has not been announced.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

