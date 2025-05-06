AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry announces summer tour with The Joe Perry Project

todayMay 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
courtesy of The Joe Perry Project

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry is hitting the road this summer and he’s bringing some superstar friends along with him.

The rocker is set to launch a new tour in August with The Joe Perry Project, featuring his Aerosmith bandmate Brad WhitfordBuck Johnson, who’s been part of Aerosmith’s touring band since 2014; The Black CrowesChris Robinson; and Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots.

“Well…it’s time to let the music do the talkin’ again,” Perry shares. “I’m really excited about the JPP line up this year!!!! … They’re all busy as hell but thankfully they’re able to carve out some time for this run.”

“The set list is gonna include my fav JPP cuts, STP, Black Crowes, and with Brad we’ll be hitting the Aero hits and some deep cuts and then ya never know,” he adds. “Gonna be a blast, and if you’ve ever been to one of my shows you know the words garage band on steroids come to mind! See you there!!!!”

The eight-show tour kicks off Aug. 13 in Tampa and wraps Aug. 23 in Port Chester, New York.

An artist presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by local presales starting Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

A complete list of dates can be found at JoePerry.com.

Perry formed The Joe Perry Project back in 1979 after his departure from Aerosmith. They released three albums before Perry returned to Aerosmith in 1984. He last toured as The Joe Perry Project in 2023.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%