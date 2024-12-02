AD
Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer shuts down coffee line

todayDecember 2, 2024

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer will no longer be helping people get caffeinated.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer announced the closing of his Rockin’ & Roastin’ Coffee brand on the company’s website, noting that no orders will be filled passed Nov. 30.

“To all of Rockin’ & Roastin’s loyal subscribers and my coffee loving fans along the way – It is with deep deep sadness that we have had to make the decision to close the business of Rockin & Roastin’ Coffee,” read Kramer’s message. “After the years of working to recover from the devastation to our business from the impact of Covid, significant increases in the cost of doing business and the tragic, painful loss of my wife, Linda, there just is no realistic alternative but to close our proverbial doors.” 

Linda passed away in June 2022 at age 55.

Kramer launched Rockin’ & Roastin’ Coffee in 2013, sharing on the company’s website that he was motivated to start his own coffee line after drinking lots of bad coffee on the road. He described his coffee as “some of the finest, purest kick-a** coffee on the planet, sure to please the palate of any ‘coffee-sseur.’”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

