Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry reunite for Janie’s Fund show

todayMay 2, 2025

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry were back onstage together Wednesday night for a San Francisco show benefiting Tyler’s organization Janie’s Fund.

Photos from the evening were posted to Aerosmith’s Instagram with the caption, “The #ToxicTwins back in the saddle for a great night benefitting Janie’s Fund in San Francisco!”

The post also thanked the night’s other performers: Cheap Trick’s Robin Zanders, The Black CrowesChris Robinson, drummer Matt Sorum, guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, bassist James Lomenzo, guitarist Phil X, singer Suzie McNeil and keyboardist Buck Johnson.

According to the set list shared on Aerosmith’s Instagram Story, Tyler and Perry teamed up for Aerosmith classics “Toys in the Attic,” “Same Old Song And Dance,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Dream On” and “Walk This Way,” with all of the performers joining for the encores of “Train Kept A Rollin’” and The Beatles classic “Come Together.”

This marks the first time Tyler and Perry have performed together since September 2023, when Tyler fractured his larynx onstage during Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour. After rescheduling the dates, Aerosmith canceled the tour in 2024 and announced their retirement from the road.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

