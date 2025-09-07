AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler & Joe Perry pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV VMAs

todaySeptember 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Yungblud, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at New York’s UBS Arena,(Photo credit: Mary Kouw/CBS ©2025)

The late Ozzy Osbourne was remembered at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night with a musical tribute featuring Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, along with rocker Yungblud and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt..

The tribute was introduced with a videotaped message from Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne and his kids.

“I wish we could be here with you all tonight as you celebrate my dad’s amazing musical journey,” Jack shared. “I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers.”

The kids then chimed in, saying, “In the words of our papa, let’s go crazy.”

After a video montage featuring performance and interview footage of Ozzy, the musical tribute began, kicking off with Yungblud performing “Crazy Train” and “Changes,” and then Tyler and Perry following with “Mama I’m Coming Home,” with Yungblud joining them at the end.

The performance ended with them shouting “Ozzy Osbourne forever,” before cutting to footage of Ozzy telling an audience, “Thank you, good night, God bless you.”

This isn’t the first time some of these artists have been involved in an Ozzy celebration. Yungblud, Tyler and Bettencourt all performed at the massive Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, which was the final live performance by Ozzy and the original Black Sabbath lineup. Ozzy died just over two weeks later on July 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%