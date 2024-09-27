Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton announces first show with new band

Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton has revealed the next chapter in his musical career.

Now that Aerosmith is no longer touring, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced his next musical endeavor, a band called Close Enemies, and they already have their first show planned.

“Hey, I need to tell you something about a band I’m playing with called Close Enemies,” Hamilton shared on social media platform X. “We have a bunch of good songs recorded. We’re going to release one soon.”

He added, “Meanwhile, we’re doing a show in Nashville on October 11 … at a place called Eastside Bowl. Please come!!”

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Aerosmith canceled their Peace Out tour and retired from the road in early August, citing Steven Tyler’s continuing vocal problems. He fractured his larynx when the tour first launched in 2023.

In a recent interview with AARP: The Magazine, Hamilton said he “was surprised but not shocked” by the cancellation, noting “it was a real punch in the gut.”