Rev Rock Report

Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton hitting the road with new band Close Enemies

todayDecember 9, 2024

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton is headed out on tour in 2025 with his new band, Close Enemies.

The band has booked five dates on the East Coast, although they promise more to come in the future. The tour kicks off Jan. 8 in Philadelphia, with stops in New York City on Jan. 9; Boston on Jan. 10; Manchester, New Hampshire, on Jan. 14; and Pawling, New York, on Jan. 23.

Aerosmith announced their retirement in August after canceling their Peace Out tour due to frontman Steven Tyler’s vocal issues. Hamilton revealed the next chapter in his career in September, with Close Enemies hitting the stage for their first show in October in Nashville.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

