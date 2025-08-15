AD
Buck Country Music News

‘After All the Bars Are Closed,’ Thomas Rhett is #1

todayAugust 15, 2025

Thomas Rhett’s “After All The Bars Are Closed” cover (Big Machine)

Thomas Rhett has the 21st #1 of his career, as “After All the Bars Are Closed” sits atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart. TR co-wrote the song, which is the second single from his About a Woman album. 

Most recently, he reached the pinnacle with “Mamaw’s House” with Morgan Wallen in March 2024. His very first #1 was 2013’s “It Goes Like This,” which was the third single from his debut album of the same name. 

TR is now tied with Keith Urban for the eighth-most number ones in the history of the Billboard Country Airplay ranking. Kenny Chesney holds the record for most times at the top with 32.

Friday night, Thomas plays Cincinnati, Ohio, before joining Morgan’s I’m the Problem Tour Saturday in Cleveland. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

