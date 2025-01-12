After losing her own home in 2018, Miley Cyrus is ‘hit hard in the heart’ by current LA fires

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

In 2018, the home that Miley Cyrus shared with her then-husband Liam Hemsworth burned down in the Woolsey wildfires in Los Angeles. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share her feelings as the current LA wildfires cause widespread destruction and loss of life.

Miley posted an image on her Instagam Story of the remains of her home, with four letter-shaped cushions placed on top of it spelling out “LOVE.”

“This image hits me hard in the heart today,” she wrote. “This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires. It’s a feeling you don’t ever forget. Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble.”

“My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand and I cry for my city,” Miley continued. “It’s beyond heartbreaking. Los Angeles represents ‘living the dream’ but the reality today is wreckage and destruction.”

Miley went on share links to organizations that she says she’s “personally supporting,” which are “helping fight the fires and support survivors.” One of those charities, the Malibu Foundation, is one she helped launch in 2018.

“Time, resources and dedication from inside and outside of our community will heal us, but it hurts deeply for now,” she concluded, singing off, “Love always, Miley.”

At least 16 people have died in the current wildfires, and more than 12,300 structures have been damaged or destroyed so far.