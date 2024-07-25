AD
Buck Country Music News

After “One Thing Right,” Kane Brown says new Marshmello collab “Miles On It” is “part two”

todayJuly 25, 2024

ABC/Paula Lobo

In 2019, Kane Brown teamed with Marshmello for the song “One Thing Right,” which reached #1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart and the top 20 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart. So it’s no wonder Kane said yes when the helmeted DJ reached out to ask him about doing a sequel called “Miles On It.”

“He texted me and asked me if I wanted to do a part two,” Kane told reporters recently, adding that ‘Mello, as he calls him, is “a really cool guy.”

“He actually came to Nashville so I knew he was really excited about it,” Kane says of “Miles On It.” “The first time we worked together, I didn’t really know him so I didn’t know how excited he was to work with me. And for him to actually fly down to my house, and record me and produce it there … meant the world to me.”

“And now it’s smashing for us so it’s cool.”

At this point in his career, Kane’s no stranger to the pop charts. Since “One Thing Right,” he’s scored hits with “Be Like That” with Khalid and Swae Lee; the blackbear collab “Memory”; and “Thank God,” his duet with his wife, Katelyn.

Speaking of Katelyn, she and Kane recently welcomed their third child, a boy named Krewe Allen Brown. He joins his two big sistersKodi Jane, 2, and Kingsley Rose, 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

