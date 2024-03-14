AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

After Oscar win, ‘The Boy and the Heron’ migrating back to theaters

todayMarch 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Studio Ghibli

After the acclaimed film’s Academy Award win for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron is flying back into theaters.

Starting March 22, the new screenings will showcase exclusive bonus content featuring an introduction from the film’s Golden Globe-winning composer, Joe Hisaishi, as well as a recorded drawing session with supervising animator Takeshi Honda.

Both the original Japanese version of the animated film and its American-dubbed version will be screened, the latter of which features the voices of Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Florence PughMark Hamill and Robert Pattinson.

The movie centers on a 12-year-old boy, Mahito Maki (Luca Padovan), who is sent by his father (Bale) to live in the country with his aunt after his mother dies. There, he follows a heron into a mysterious tunnel and finds himself in a world shared by both the dead and the living.

Heron marked Miyazaki’s second Oscar following 2002’s influential Spirited Away earned him his first Academy Award.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%