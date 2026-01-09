After ‘secret show,’ Ed Sheeran records duet with country star Megan Moroney for her new album

Megan Moroney performs on ABC’s “CMA Fest presented by SoFi’ (Disney/Connie Chornuk); Ed Sheeran performs o ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ (ABC/Paula Lobo)

Country star Megan Moroney told People StyleWatch in November that she and Ed Sheeran were trying to figure out a song they could do together. She said, “I think when the time is right and the song is right, it’ll happen.” Well, that time is right now.

On Friday, Megan revealed the track list for her upcoming album, Cloud 9, and lo and behold, it features a duet with Ed called “I Only Miss You.” Also on Friday, Ed shared a video to his Instagram Story of him and Megan sitting in a conference room, playing guitars and singing a song that might be that particular track.

And that wasn’t the first time the two pals have played together. In October they teamed up to play a secret show at the Brooklyn, New York, storefront of Kid Super, a brand Ed collaborated with for his album PLAY. Ed wrote on Instagram at the time, “Thank you Megan for your time and being up for the idea. I’m such a fan, you rock.”

Interestingly, Ed and Megan appear to be wearing the same outfits in the conference room video as they are in the video of the secret show, which appears to mean the song’s actually been in the works for quite a while.

Cloud 9 will be released Feb. 20.