After Stevie Nicks holiday duet, Travis Kelce says brother Jason is the new ‘Queen of Christmas’

todayNovember 13, 2024

Kait Privitera

Retired NFL star Jason Kelce teamed up with two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks in early November to release “Maybe This Christmas,” a duet that’s featured on Jason’s annual Christmas charity album. The song outperformed Mariah Carey to hit #1 on the iTunes holiday chart — which Jason’s brother, Travis, teased him about on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast.

“So Jason, how does it officially feel to be the Queen of Christmas?” Travis asked Jason. “You know, I’ve fought my whole life to be the Queen of Christmas,” Jason joked. “The fact that we’re finally there is just really special.”

“It was incredible to work with Stevie Nicks,” Jason continued. “I’m just still in awe that that actually happened. This is really, really cool. There is no percent chance any song that I’m in should be streaming #1 on any service in any genre.”

“Well, don’t give yourself too much credit,” Travis laughed. “It’s Stevie Nicks.”

The song is included on A Philly Special Christmas Party, due out Nov. 22. Boyz II Men also guest star on the record, and proceeds from the vinyl sales will go to support Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Holiday Toy Drive and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Snowflake Station, among other charities.

If you want to hear Stevie Nicks sing a Christmas song that doesn’t include the brother of Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend, check out “Silent Night,” which she recorded for the 1987 charity album A Very Special Christmas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

