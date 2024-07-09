‘Agatha All Along’ cast teases their upcoming ‘WandaVision’ spinoff series

AD

The teaser trailer for Disney+’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along dropped on Monday, along with the announcement that the series’ two-episode premiere arrives on Sep. 18.

The show’s cast caught up with ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront 2024 back in May, where Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone and Joe Locke talked about the upcoming spooky series. LuPone explained exactly how Marvel Studios landed her on their call sheet.

“So, I gave up my equity card” she said. “Buh-bye. And I was sitting at the dining room table in my apartment and I went, ‘I wonder where my career is going to go?'”

LuPone then simulated a phone ringing, before she pretended to answer it.

‘Hello?’ ‘Marvel calling!?’ And I went, ‘Well, that’s it,'” LuPone said. “I went, ‘This is destiny.'”

Hahn joked the destiny was due to LuPone’s heritage. “Especially because of your family. Your roots,” she said to LuPone.

“Yes, I’m a Sicilian witch,” LuPone said, before describing the other reasons she said yes to Agatha All Along.

“They said it was Kathryn, and I hadn’t met Joe, but I’d seen Heartstopper, and I was going, ‘This is f****** unbelievable,'” she said. “And so, I was thrilled that I was even asked. I consider myself extremely lucky to be a part of this company, to be a part of the Marvel world, to be in this show.”

Locke was similarly starstruck to get to work with LuPone.

“I think when I got told she was in the show I, like, squealed a loud, witchy cackle because she was definitely one of my idols growing up,” he said. “So now to get to work with her and call her a close friend is very special.”

