Ahead of his return to the show, Adam Levine says ‘The Voice’ isn’t ‘a competition anymore’

Art Streiber/NBC

The Voice is a reality music competition, right? Not according to coach Adam Levine, who makes his long-awaited return to the NBC show Monday night.

Speaking to People, the Maroon 5 singer says, “I don’t really see it as a competition anymore, and I know they’re not going to like that, but that’s not what it is. It’s an opportunity for us to share our experiences with the people on the show. And it always has been that.”

And even though the show does crown a winning contestant and coach each season, Adam says he doesn’t think that’s what the show is ultimately about.

“I mean, you definitely get competitive that those juices flow for sure. But I don’t see it as a competition and I don’t think that I can bring anything other than what I have just from life and a career,” he tells People. “And I think that’s really valuable for the people on the show that are needing that experience, or that push that help. And that’s what I think we’re there for.”

Adam’s comments may come in reaction to yearslong criticism over The Voice failing to produce chart-topping, Grammy-winning artists, despite the popularity of the show itself.

As for why Adam returned to the show after leaving in season 16, he tells People, “I honestly feel like the stars aligned. It was one of those moments where we started talking about it and it felt right … and it hadn’t felt right until now.”