Entertainment News

Ahead of season 3 debut, ‘The Bear’ making its cable debut with FX marathon

todayMay 30, 2024

AD
FX/Matt Dinerstein

Before its entire 10-episode third season drops on Hulu on June 27, the Emmy-winning The Bear is making its cable debut via a marathon on FX.

The show’s eight-chapter first season, previously only available on Hulu, will come to the cable network as part of a four-night event beginning Sunday. 

Two shows a night will air each day, starting with episodes one (“System”) and two (“Hands”). Two episodes will air on each successive night through June 5, wrapping up with the seventh and eighth episodes, “Review” and “Braciole.”

The first and second seasons of the award-winning FX drama are available for streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

