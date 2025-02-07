Ahead of Super Bowl, Travis Kelce says he could ‘take notes’ from Taylor Swift’s work ethic

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Getting to the Super Bowl, and then preparing for it, takes a lot of work, but Travis Kelce says when it comes to that topic, he definitely learned something from watching his girlfriend Taylor Swift on her global Eras Tour.

At a press conference on Thursday in New Orleans about Taylor’s work ethic, Travis said, “What I saw on that tour last year was pretty remarkable.”

“I mean, to see the week in, week out, traveling from one country to the next and how excruciating it is on her body and her mind … it’s not just her, it was her entire tour,” he said. “It was the dancers, it was the band, it was the singers, it was everybody involved. It was an absolute machine.”

“It was something I could admire watching and take a lot of notes from,” he added.

But after Sunday, both Taylor and Travis will finally have a break from work, and that’s when they’ll finally be able to spend undivided time with each other, Travis’ father Ed said.

Speaking to the Australian TV show Today on Thursday, the elder Kelce said, “I think we get past the Super Bowl, I think it’s going to be a very good time for the two of them without the NFL season, without the Eras tour, just them alone really connecting more. I think that can only be a good thing.”

“She’s learning much more about football,” he added. “She’s watching football with her dad a lot. She’s watching football whenever she can.”

Ed also said he had “no idea” if Taylor would join her “Bad Blood” collaborator Kendrick Lamar for his halftime performance — and forget about naming a potential wedding date for his son and Taylor. He replied, “Did you really think I was going to come up with that?”