Rev Rock Report

AiC’s Jerry Cantrell ‘kind of’ discussed collaborating with Metallica’s James Hetfield

todayJanuary 6, 2025

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Jerry Cantrell‘s new solo album, I Want Blood, features contributions from Metallica‘s Robert Trujillo. In an interview with Metal Hammer, the Alice in Chains vocalist/guitarist raises the possibility of collaborating with another ‘Tallica member.

“[Frontman] James [Hetfield] and I have talked about it, kind of,” Cantrell shares. “We never had a formal conversation but I’ve jammed with him at [guitarist] Kirk [Hammett]’s place. I’ve even spent a night or two at his house, and we’ve ended up with guitars in the kitchen and on the porch.”

“It’s something I’d be really curious about, even to just write a song with [Hetfield],” the grunge rocker adds. “As for whether it’d turn into something more than that, he’s got a pretty demanding day job. … So I’d understand if it never comes to be.”

If Cantrell and Hetfield do find the time to jam together in the future, maybe they could record a mashup called “(Enter Sand)Man in the Box.”

In the meantime, Cantrell is getting ready to launch a solo tour in support of I Want Blood, kicking off Jan. 31 on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

