Air traffic controller tells Spirit pilot to ‘pay attention’ while flying near Air Force One

(NEW YORK) — An air traffic controller admonished a Spirit Airlines pilot to “pay attention” as the plane flew several miles from Air Force One, according to audio of the exchange.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning as President Donald Trump was flying to the United Kingdom aboard Air Force One. Spirit Flight 1300 was heading to Boston Logan International Airport from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the time.

As the Spirit flight was beginning its descent into Boston, an air traffic controller became frustrated with the pilot while the plane was about 8 miles from Air Force One, according to audio captured by LiveATC.net.

After the controller told the Spirit pilot to turn 20 degrees right, he repeated the instruction multiple times.

“Pay attention. Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right,” the controller says, according to the LiveATC.net audio.

“Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right now,” the controller repeats, sounding increasingly frustrated.

“Spirit wings 1300, turn 20 degrees right immediately,” he sternly says.

The pilot eventually acknowledges the instruction, saying, “20 degrees right, Spirit wings 1300.”

“Pay attention,” the controller says, then tells the pilot that Air Force One is off the Spirit plane’s left wing by 8 miles.

“I’m sure you can see who it is,” the controller says.

“Keep an eye out for me, white and blue,” the controller adds.

Later on, the controller scolds the Spirit pilot, “I gotta talk to you twice every time.”

“Pay attention, get off the iPad,” the controller adds.

The exchange was first reported by the Bluesky account JonNYC.

In a statement on the incident, Spirit Airlines said the flight “followed procedures and Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructions while en route to Boston (BOS) and landed uneventfully at BOS.”

“Safety is always our top priority,” the airline added.

A preliminary investigation shows the aircraft maintained the required separation, an official told ABC News.