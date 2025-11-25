AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

AJ McLean’s celebrating Thanksgiving with his new EP — and turkey legs at Disneyland

todayNovember 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean is releasing his new solo EP, hi, my name is Alex, on Thanksgiving Day, but don’t expect him and his family to listen to it all day while sitting around the table with a turkey and all the trimmings.

“We are going to be at the happiest place on Earth, because it is also my daughter’s 13th birthday — oh, God!” Alex laughs. “Her birthday falls on Thanksgiving this year, so we’re gonna … drop [the EP] on Thanksgiving, on my daughter’s birthday. And that is me giving something to the fans that have been patiently waiting. And hopefully, they’re thankful.”  

Turkey, though, will still be on the menu.

“Well, turkey legs, my kids love the turkey leg [at Disneyland],” says AJ. “I mean, it’s not exactly Thanksgiving, but it’s a lot easier than having to clean up all the dishes and all that stuff!”

hi, my name is Alex was sparked by a song called “Arizona,” which AJ wrote after his journey of self-discovery following the conclusion of Backstreet’s most recent world tour in 2023.

“When I got home, I told my wife, I was like, ‘Look, I am going to go on a little road trip to this place in Scottsdale, Arizona called The Meadows. I’m going to do an intensive outpatient program just to kind of get to the roots of my addiction,'” he explains. 

Though he’d been sober for two years, AJ spent 10 weeks in Arizona, where he learned that “AJ is a character in a band. He’s a persona I play. But Alex is who I am at the root of it all. And they can both coexist. But as soon as the lights are off, I’m Alex.” 

In addition to the self-reflection on “Arizona,” the six-track EP includes some fun, sexy songs. It’ll be followed by a full-length album in January with eight more tracks.

Of the EP, AJ says, “I wanted to give people just a little taste of what’s to come.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%