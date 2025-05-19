Alan Jackson’s road dates are wrapped, but he’s planning one more at home

John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Alan Jackson‘s days on the road are officially over, after he wrapped his farewell tour Saturday in Milwaukee — but he still has one more big event planned for Music City in 2026.

“It’s been a long, sweet ride. It started 40 years ago this September,” he told the Milwaukee crowd. “I’ve really lived the American dream for sure — so blessed.”

Jackson kicked off his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour in 2022 after revealing in 2019 that he’s living with a neurological disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth.

“We’re planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime,” he said. “We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started, and that’s in Nashville, Tennessee — Music City — where country music lives. I gotta do the last one there.”

The Country Music Hall of Famer raised more than $2.25 million for the CMT Research Foundation with his final road shows. Look for more details about his Nashville show in the coming days.