AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Alan Ritchson “dropping weight,” losing “pearly whites” for role in ‘Motor City’

todayJuly 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Ritchson in ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ – Lionsgate/Daniel Smith

Alan Ritchson came to fame as the hulking title character in the Prime Video hit Reacher, but he’s apparently doing some downsizing.

The actor seemed to (impossibly) bulk up even more for his role as “mad dog” WWII hero Anders Lassen in the buzzy action movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, but according to his Instagram, he’ll be looking different in his next project.

“How do you completely transform when you only have a few days to transition from Reacher to your next role in period action piece extraordinaire, #MotorCity? You bring out the big guns,” Ritchson captioned a video of his prep work.

That ironically includes shedding some of his own big guns, and he thanked intermittent fasting superstar Thomas DeLauer for helping him “drop weight fast.”

Referring to video of him getting some work done on his chompers, Ritchson thanked a cosmetic dentist “for a less pearly set of pearly whites” and makeup artist Kat Crisp for “some new character specific tats.”

Ritchson explained, “My goal is always to make a character as real for you as humanely possible. Not having days off between jobs makes it hard to go as far as I want, but I’ll get as close to unrecognizable as possible.”

He adds, “I refuse to play myself. You’ve never experienced anything like Motor City.”

The revenge film from director Timur Bekmambetov just started filming and also stars Shailene Woodley, Pablo Schreiber and Ben Foster.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%