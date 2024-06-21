AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Alanis Morissette’s ‘Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie’ to be reissued for 25th anniversary

todayJune 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Rhino

The 25th anniversary of Alanis Morissette’s fourth studio album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie is being celebrated with a new reissue.

Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie (Thank U Edition) will be released as a two-LP set with reimagined artwork on September 6. There will also be a crystal clear vinyl edition available at select retailers and at Rhino.com. 

In addition, a new digital deluxe edition of the album is out now, with four bonus tracks — two B-sides, an outtake, and a demo — along with an “Uninvited” remix by electronic duo, Freemasons.

The vinyl edition is available for preorder now.

Released November, 1998, Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, topped the chart in several other countries, and went triple platinum in the U.S. It contained the top 20 single “Thank U,” which Alanis wrote with Glen Ballard, who produced her hugely successful debut album Jagged Little Pill

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%