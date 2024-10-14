AD
Albums from John Lennon, The Rolling Stones land on ‘Rolling Stone’s’ most disappointing albums of all time list

todayOctober 14, 2024

Calderstone Productions/UMG

It’s natural to get excited when your favorite artist puts out a new album, but on occasion that excitement turns to disappointment when the album isn’t as great as you’d hoped it would be. 

Rolling Stone is examining that very subject with its just-released list of the 50 most disappointing albums of all time.

The mag notes that albums on the list aren’t necessarily bad, but were considered disappointing when they came out. Also, some disappointing albums are only disappointing because of the artist who released them, with the mag noting they could be “seen as a masterpiece if almost anyone else” recorded them. 

Topping the list is John Lennon’s 1972 release, Some Time in New York City, calling the protest songs on the album “half-a****, at best,” and noting they “seemed dated almost instantly.”

The mag adds, “Some Time in New York City is as disposable as the newspapers on the cover,” referring to the album’s artwork, which featured a fake newspaper front page.

Coming in at #2 is The Rolling StonesTheir Satanic Majesties Request, followed by Bob Dylan’s Self Portrait at #3, David Bowie’s Tonight at #4 and Guns N’ RosesChinese Democracy at #5.

Rounding out the top 10 are Bruce Springsteen’s Human Touch, The Beach BoysSmiley Smile, Stevie Wonder’s Journey Through The Secret Life of Plants, YesTales From Topographic Ocean and Michael Jackson’s Invincible.

The list also includes albums by Lou Reed, AC/DC, Blondie, Neil Young, Elton John and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

