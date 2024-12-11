Alex Lifeson’s band Envy of None releases new single ‘Under The Stars’

Kscope

Envy of None, featuring Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, has dropped another new song.

The band, which also features bassist Andy Curran, guitarist/keyboardist Alfio Annibalini and singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne, just dropped the new tune “Under the Stars,” along with a new animated video.

“Alf & I toiled over this one for months and really felt, even at its rough demo stage that we had something special,” Curran shares. “I’m a romantic at heart and the message here is universal. Soul mates, ‘two against the world!’”

The song is the second track the band has released this year; they dropped “Not Dead Yet” back in October. Prior to these tunes, Envy of None released the EP That Was Then, This Is Now in 2023 and their self-titled debut album in 2022.

And more music is on the way. The band is currently in the studio working on a new album that’s expected out in spring 2025.