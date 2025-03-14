AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Alex Lifeson’s band Envy of None releases new ‘Stygian Wavz’ track, ‘The Story’

todayMarch 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Kscope

Envy of None, the band featuring Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, is sharing another new single off their upcoming sophomore album, Stygian Wavz, which drops March 28.

The latest is the track “The Story,” which songwriter and vocalist Maiah Wynne says is about “wanting to be better, to grow, and the sense of desperation that comes with that desire.”

“To me, the song is about the struggle of not being able to break bad cycles. I had been stuck for a very long time and was trying to be better,” she says. “Whether it’s habits, addiction, self-sabotage, or just unhealthy patterns, we all are trapped by something we are trying to break away from. If I had the power to write my own story, I’d want to be the hero, but so often I am my own villain.”

You can listen to “The Story” now via digital outlets and watch the accompanying video on YouTube.

This is the fourth song Envy of None has released from Stygian Wavz, following “Under the Stars,” “Not Dead Yet” and the title track.

Stygian Wavz is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%