Alex Lifeson’s band Envy of None to release sophomore album, ‘Stygian Wavz’, in March

Kscope

Envy of None, the band featuring Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, is getting ready to release their second album.

The record, Stygian Wavz, will drop March 14, featuring the previously released tracks “Under the Stars” and “Not Dead Yet.” The band, which also includes bassist Andy Curran, guitarist/keyboardist Alfio Annibalini and singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne, has also just released the album’s title track, along with a new animated video.

“This track is a favorite of all 4 EONs. Despite the fact of the spartan lyrical content, this song features our sweet Maiah on lead vocals,” Curran shares. “Her harmonies and layers of vocals are literally symphonic! It’s hard to put a finger on what style or genre this one is…and we’re proud of that!”

Stygian Wavz, the follow-up to Envy of None’s 2022 self-titled debut record, is available for preorder now. It will be available in a variety of formats, including digitally and on vinyl, CD and Blu-ray, plus a limited-edition box set.