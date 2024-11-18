AD
Rev Rock Report

Alex Van Halen on releasing music from Van Halen’s vault: ‘I wanna do it right’

todayNovember 18, 2024

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Alex Van Halen has revealed that there is indeed plenty of unreleased Van Halen music in their so-called vault, but whether the material will ever see the light of day is another story.

Alex recently sat down for an interview with Chris Jericho‘s Talk is Jericho podcast, where he shared that there are likely “three or four” albums’ worth of material — “if not more” — in the vault.

“On the one end of the spectrum is the fact that little licks don’t make a song,” he said. “On the other end of the spectrum, some of those licks are so unbelievably powerful, it’s too bad that they ended up in the back of the vault, rather than being records.”

But Alex isn’t in a hurry to release anything and wants to make sure that if he does release songs, they’re up to the standards of previous Van Halen music.

“They will stay there [in the vault] until we figure out how and why and what to do with them,” he shared. “And again, you have to remember, it has to be on the level of where Ed and I, where we used to play.”

“We’re not just gonna shovel it in. We have access to some of the greatest musicians on the planet, and a lot of ’em are more than willing to take a chance on some of the stuff,” he noted, adding “that takes time. And you wanna do it right. I wanna do it right.”
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

