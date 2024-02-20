Alex Van Halen to release book, ‘Brothers’, in October

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

We haven’t heard much from Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen since the death of brother and bandmate Eddie Van Halen, but that’s about to change.

A post on publisher Harper Collins’ website reveals that Alex has written a new book, Brothers, which will be released on October 22.

The announcement doesn’t offer many details about the book, only the release date, that it will be 384 pages and will sell for $32. It also lists an alternative title, The Brothers Van Halen.

The book is available for preorder now.

Alex has been fairly quiet and hasn’t played music publicly since Eddie’s death in 2020. In January, on what would have been Eddie’s 69th birthday, he shared a picture of them together on Instagram with the caption, “We miss you” and the hashtag #VanHalenForever.

Alex isn’t the first member of Van Halen to write a book. The band’s original frontman David Lee Roth released his autobiography, Crazy from the Heat, in 1997, while Roth’s replacement Sammy Hagar released his, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock, in 2011.