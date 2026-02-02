Alex Warren addresses Grammy performance technical issues

Alex Warren performs at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards (Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

During Alex Warren‘s performance of “Ordinary” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, it appeared he experienced technical issues with his in-ear monitors. At one point, he yanked one out of his ear and briefly sang out of time with the rest of the musicians. He explains what happened in an Instagram post.

Text on the Instagram video reads, “When you’re performing at the Grammys and all you hear is this is your ears…” The audio playing in the post is “Ordinary” but it features a strange delay that makes it sound echoey and distorted. As the clip plays, Alex buries his head in his hands and pretends to scream in frustration. The caption reads, “this would only happen to me…”

Alex’s famous friends jumped into the comments to reassure him. Ryan Tedder wrote, “U still killed it man- I knew it was happening the MOMENT it started… I’ve been there, experienced it, u crushed it.”

Demi Lovato added, “so impressed – u handled it so gracefully and sounded amazing!”

Mags Duval, who co-wrote “Ordinary” with Alex, wrote, “You handled it like such a pro and sounded absolutely beautiful so proud of you.”

Alex’s vocal coach Valerie Morehouse also weighed in, writing, “As we said to you tonight, wasn’t your fault had nothing to do with you. You sang your face off and as your teacher I’m incredibly proud.!! Xxoo”

Alex was nominated for best new artist at the Grammys, but Olivia Dean took home the trophy.