AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Alex Warren, Benson Boone make ‘Forbes” annual 30 Under 30 list

todayDecember 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Alex Warren performs on stage on August 28, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Alex Warren and Benson Boone have made Forbes‘ annual 30 Under 30 list in the music category. According to the publication, they’re just some of the young artists who are determining “what the future sounds like.”

The publication notes Alex, 25, went from living out of his car seven years ago to becoming a best new artist Grammy nominee after scoring his breakout hit with “Ordinary.” He tells Forbes his music has also been his form of therapy. “I write songs about loss and what I’ve been through,” he says. “And then to have tens of thousands of people sing them back—I don’t know if anyone could understand that feeling unless you have it happen.”

Forbes calls Benson, 23, “one of pop’s most compelling new voices” who’s “known as much for his heartfelt ballads as for his backflips in bodysuits.”

Other under-30s on the list include Ravyn Lenae, Doechii, Audrey Hobert, Role Model, Jessie Murph and Audrey Nuna, one of the singing voices behind the KPop Demon Hunters group HUNTR/X.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%