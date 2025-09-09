Alex Warren covers Robyn, teases new tour during intimate NYC gig

Alex Warren at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for MTV)

A day after taking home the best new artist trophy at the MTV VMAs and performing for thousands at the UBS Arena in Queens, New York, Alex Warren scaled things down for an intimate show in Manhattan.

As part of Verizon’s Concerts in the City program, Alex performed a mostly acoustic set for about 350 sweepstakes winners and told the crowd how happy he was to be able to see their faces. He spent as much time interacting with fans — looking at their photos, talking to them about their lives, taking selfies and asking them to vote on which song he should play next — as he did actually singing.

The set list included “Ordinary,” of course, but also a cover of Robyn‘s “Dancing on My Own,” plus “Save You a Seat,” “Yard Sale” and “Carry You Home.” When he asked the audience to choose his final song from three choices, they went for “Before You Leave Me.”

Alex also told the crowd that even though he wasn’t supposed to say anything, he would be announcing a new tour very soon, which would feature him playing at a nearby arena. Considering the midtown Manhattan location of the gig, he may have been referring to New York’s famed Madison Square Garden, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, Alex will begin the 15-date extension of his 2025 Cheaper Than Therapy tour Sept. 23 in Indianapolis.