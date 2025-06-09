AD
Mike FM Music News

Alex Warren keeps his ‘Ordinary’ spot on top of the chart

todayJune 9, 2025

Jack Dytrych

Being #1 is getting to be “Ordinary” for Alex Warren.

The singer/songwriter’s hit stays atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week. It also notches a second week at #1 on Billboard‘s Songs of the Summer chart.

So far, Alex is one of only two artists to score their first #1 hit in 2025; the other is Tate McRae, whose duet with Morgan Wallen, “What I Want,” topped the chart on May 31.

Alex co-wrote “Ordinary” with Mags Duval, Cal Shapiro and Adam Yaron. Mags reacted to the song’s success by writing on Instagram, “[Alex’s] dedication to his art and especially to his beautiful wife … is the most beautiful, earnest and inspiring thing I’ve ever witnessed and worth a million love songs that I hope we’re all lucky enough to write together for an eternity.”

Meanwhile, “Ordinary” has been #1 for 12 weeks in the U.K. Alex is now the American artist with the most consecutive weeks at #1 in the history of the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart. However, he may lose his spot to Sabrina Carpenter‘s new single, “Manchild.”

Alex’s album You’ll Be Alright, Kid is due June 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

