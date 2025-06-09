Alex Warren keeps his ‘Ordinary’ spot on top of the chart

Jack Dytrych

Being #1 is getting to be “Ordinary” for Alex Warren.

The singer/songwriter’s hit stays atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week. It also notches a second week at #1 on Billboard‘s Songs of the Summer chart.

So far, Alex is one of only two artists to score their first #1 hit in 2025; the other is Tate McRae, whose duet with Morgan Wallen, “What I Want,” topped the chart on May 31.

Alex co-wrote “Ordinary” with Mags Duval, Cal Shapiro and Adam Yaron. Mags reacted to the song’s success by writing on Instagram, “[Alex’s] dedication to his art and especially to his beautiful wife … is the most beautiful, earnest and inspiring thing I’ve ever witnessed and worth a million love songs that I hope we’re all lucky enough to write together for an eternity.”

Meanwhile, “Ordinary” has been #1 for 12 weeks in the U.K. Alex is now the American artist with the most consecutive weeks at #1 in the history of the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart. However, he may lose his spot to Sabrina Carpenter‘s new single, “Manchild.”

Alex’s album You’ll Be Alright, Kid is due June 18.