    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Alex Warren makes it a fourth week at #1 with ‘Ordinary’

todayJune 30, 2025

Jack Dytrych

For Alex Warren, topping the Billboard Hot 100 has gotten to be a very “Ordinary” occurrence.

The singer’s breakthrough single is spending a fourth week on top of that chart. It’s also #1 on Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart, which measures radio airplay. “Ordinary” is #1 for a fifth week on the Billboard Songs of the Summer chart, which encompasses the entire time the chart has been active this year.

Alex recently wrote on Instagram, “I wrote ordinary about my wife, my best friend. It’s crazy to think that we’ve been together for almost 7 years. This song is now number 1 everywhere and I can’t help but smile to know it’s about you.”

Alex has released another song from his upcoming album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid: “On My Mind,” which features ROSÉ from BLACKPINK. She wrote on Instagram, “what a beautiful song to be a part of. thank you @alexwarren for having me. i love this song.” He added, “So thankful we met Rosie.”

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Morgan Wallen has three songs in the top 10 — “What I Want,” “Just in Case” and “I’m the Problem” — for a sixth week. And Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Manchild,” which temporarily replaced “Ordinary” at #1 the week it was released, is now at #3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

