Alex Warren on the secret to his extra-‘Ordinary’ success: ‘I just got lucky’

Alex Warren performs at Jingle Ball 2025 (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Alex Warren went from being a TikTok creator to a Grammy-nominated, chart-topping global pop star in a relatively short amount of time. But Alex thinks it wasn’t talent that got him where he is today — it was luck.

“I know everyone says this, but truly, I don’t think I’m [better than anyone],” he told ABC Audio. “I think an audience member could come up and do my job better than I could. And so I have that mindset everywhere I go. I’m no better, not more talented, I just got lucky.”

That’s why, Alex said, he’s able to stay grounded and not go on some kind of ego trip. “I think there’s so many people in my position who would immediately think that they’re better than everyone else and then they start acting like it, which then puts them on a pedestal and whatnot,” he noted. “And, genuinely speaking, I just think I got really lucky and there’s so many talented people in this world.”

He continued, “I know so many talented people who are way better singers, way better songwriters, way better everything that I work with. And I think that’s so important to understand that there’s a huge percent of luck in our job. And there’s also just a huge percentage of, you know, ability.”

However, Alex will allow that he does have one particular skill that he thinks shot him to the top, along with that luck.

“I think I have a great ability to be able to tell a story,” he acknowledged, noting that his particular story — which includes losing both his parents and being homeless for a time — is a “really cool” one that “people like to hear.”

Still, he insisted, “That doesn’t make me better than the average person.”